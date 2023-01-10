ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chef Garima Arora prepares Thai, Indian fusion dish on ‘MasterChef India’

Chef Garima Arora talked about her journey as a chef and prepared a dish on the show ‘MasterChef India’ showing the amalgamation of Thai and Indian ingredients. She challenged the contestants to do similar experiments and do something innovative with Indian cuisine.

Chef Suvarna Vijay Bagul finally managed to win the challenge and impressed the judges with her dish. Garima along with Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna praised her by talking about how she has been creating simple dishes since the start of the show.

Suvarna said: “The judges enjoyed my dish and its vivid colours; it may seem uncomplicated, but its preparation is complicated. Everything up to this far has been incredible, and I do not doubt that the rest of the trip will be just as exciting. I get to learn so much every day from every single one of them and I am grateful for this opportunity.”

The top 16 chefs, who are part of the show, are Priyanka Kundu Biswas from Kolkata, Aruna Vijay from Chennai, Urmila Jamnadas from Mumbai, Priya Vijan from Bangalore, Dyuti Banerjee from Kolkata, Avinash Patnaik from Bhubaneswar, Santa Sarmah from Jagiroad, Vill Amlighat, Nazia Sultana from Guwahati, Gurkirat Singh from Sirsa, Yashu Verma from Gazipur City, Kamaldeep Kaur from Ludhiana, Sachin Khatwani from Lucknow, Suvarna Vijay Bagul from Mumbai, Deepa Chauhan from Bangalore, Nayanjyoti Saika from Tinsukia and Vineet Yadav from Lucknow.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

