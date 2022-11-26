New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANSlife) Inspired by the royal and vintage decadence of the colonial era, The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar at The St. Regis Mumbai along with World On A Plate will present an evening of Indo and Fijian delicacies curated by Masterchef Australia Winner, Chef Justin Narayan on November 27, 2022.

Chef Justin Narayan’s Fijian Indian heritage along with his passion for people shaped his penchant for creating beautiful food. He draws inspiration from his inimitable culture and will present a specially curated six-course degustation menu of Indo-Fijian delights paired with whisky.

For the very first time in Mumbai, one can witness his style of culinary innovation and presentation as you indulge in ethnic recipes with a modern flair, hidden gems, and all-time favourite classics.

Guests can savour non-vegetarian delicacies such as Spiced Chicken Liver Pate, Kingfish Kokoda, Butter Poached Lobster, and Lamb Backstrap amongst others along with vegetarian delights which include Spiced Mushroom Pate, Taro Kokoda, Hassel Back Potatoes, Roast King Oyster Mushroom amongst others. Round off the meal on a sweet note with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and enjoy the craft of cooking with world-renowned culinary expert Justin Narayan.

The Sahib Room and Kipling Bar X Chef Justin Narayan

Date: November 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

For reservations, call: +91 8657522956 / 022 6162 8422 / 022 6162 8000

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221126-142604