New Delhi, March 24 (IANSlife) As summer approaches, Chef Ranveer Brar shares some refreshing and delicious summer recipes, perfect to beat the summer heat and add a burst of flavour to your meals.

The range of summer recipes, include refreshing salads, and summer drinks. The recipes are easy to follow and use simple ingredients that are readily available in most households.

ALMOND MILKSHAKE

Ingredients:

. 12-15 Almonds, soaked overnight and skin removed

. 2 cups Soy milk/ Cow’s milk, Chilled

. 2 tbsps Sugar/ Honey

. 1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

Method:

. Add all the ingredients to a mixer jar and blend well.

. Remove in a serving glass and serve.

APPLE WALNUT ORANGE SALAD

Ingredients:

For Salad

. 1 Apple, cored & cubed

. 1/2 Cup Orange Segments

. 1/4 Cup Walnuts

. Few Mints Leaves

For Dressing

. 1/4 Cup Orange Juice

. 1 tsp Vinegar

. 2 tsp Olive Oil

. Salt, to taste

. 1 tsp Honey

Method:

. In a bowl take orange juice and vinegar. Add olive oil while whisking simultaneously.

. Now add salt, honey and mix well.

Add apple, orange and walnuts and give it a gentle toss. Arrange on a serving plate.

. Garnish with mint leaves and drizzle the dressing over it. Serve immediately.

