SPORTSWORLD

Chefs de mission seminar held to update Hangzhou Asian Games preparations

NewsWire
0
1

A three-day chefs de mission seminar opened here on Tuesday, with 45 delegation chiefs of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in Asia assembling to learn the latest updates on the Hangzhou Asian Games preparations.

On the first day of the seminar, chefs de mission learned of the organizers’ reports on competition services, anti-doping work, venue preparations, athletes’ accreditation, accommodation and catering services, finance, and media operations.

During their stay in Hangzhou, the delegation chiefs will visit competition and non-competition venues of the Games, with a series of cultural activities also on the agenda to offer them a better understanding of the host city, a Xinhua report said.

As a routine in the preparations of major global competitions, the chefs de mission seminar provides a platform for the organizers and participating delegations to share information.

The last chefs de mission seminar of the Hangzhou Asian Games was held virtually in September 2021.

20230425-151003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Champions League: Bayern facing a painful period of drought on the...

    SLC officials seek Rs. 2 bn damages from Arjuna Ranatunga for...

    Hockey World Cup: India coach Reid backs skillful Rajkumar to perform...

    Sports official Sacheti passes away