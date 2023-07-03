The Chefs de Mission Seminar of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games opened here on Monday, with 32 delegation chiefs of National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) assembling to learn about the latest updates on the Games preparations on site and 13 attending online.

During the seminar, the organisers will release policies and procedures related to the Asian Para Games to chefs de mission, including accreditation, transportation, accommodation and catering services.

The delegation chiefs will also visit competition venues and the Asian Para Games Village to gain a thorough understanding of the facilities and site conditions, in addition to the city’s famous West Lake, reports news agency Xinhua.

The 4th Asian Para Games will be held in Hangzhou, in east China’s Zhejiang Province from October 22 to 28, featuring about 3,800 athletes from 45 countries and regions competing in 22 sports.

The last Chefs de Mission seminar of the Games was held online in November 2021.

