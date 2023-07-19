INDIA

Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation

NewsWire
0
0

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana looks set to miss most of the coming season after undergoing surgery on a cruciate knee ligament injury that saw him miss his side’s visit to the United States.

“The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club’s pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required,” explained the Chelsea website on Wednesday.

Fofana has suffered further back luck prior to a campaign in the past two years, breaking a leg in pre-season in 2021 and struggling with a knee problem last year after joining Chelsea, a Xinhua report said.

That limited him to just 20 appearances last season and he is now going to be out for at least six months and probably several more.

“It’s really sad: really bad news. We feel so sad. All we can do is to help him. We wish him all the best and hope it’s as soon as possible he can be with the team again this season,” commented Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino.

“It’s tough but we need to keep going, the competition is there, less than one month to the Premier League, the competition doesn’t wait for anyone, and we need to compete. Hopefully everything goes well with his recovery and he can be ready as soon as possible before the end of the season,” added the coach.

Fofana’s injury means Chelsea may now go into the market to sign a new central defender. They could move for England defender Harry Maguire, who looks to be on his way out of Manchester United after being stripped of the captaincy by coach Erik Ten Hag.

2023071942023

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Smart home devices market declines further, slump to last into 2024

    India, Australia review cooperation under Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

    Sisters killed as they wanted accused to marry them: UP Police...

    Pakistan trying to make case for India’s ‘support to terrorism’ in...