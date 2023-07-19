Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana looks set to miss most of the coming season after undergoing surgery on a cruciate knee ligament injury that saw him miss his side’s visit to the United States.

“The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club’s pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required,” explained the Chelsea website on Wednesday.

Fofana has suffered further back luck prior to a campaign in the past two years, breaking a leg in pre-season in 2021 and struggling with a knee problem last year after joining Chelsea, a Xinhua report said.

That limited him to just 20 appearances last season and he is now going to be out for at least six months and probably several more.

“It’s really sad: really bad news. We feel so sad. All we can do is to help him. We wish him all the best and hope it’s as soon as possible he can be with the team again this season,” commented Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino.

“It’s tough but we need to keep going, the competition is there, less than one month to the Premier League, the competition doesn’t wait for anyone, and we need to compete. Hopefully everything goes well with his recovery and he can be ready as soon as possible before the end of the season,” added the coach.

Fofana’s injury means Chelsea may now go into the market to sign a new central defender. They could move for England defender Harry Maguire, who looks to be on his way out of Manchester United after being stripped of the captaincy by coach Erik Ten Hag.

