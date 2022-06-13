SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Chelsea extend Billy Gilmour’s contract

NewsWire
0
0

Chelsea have extended Billy Gilmour’s contract until 2024 after exercising an option to prolong the midfielder’s stay at Stamford Bridge by a further year.

The Scotsman, who spent this past season on loan at Norwich City, will remain at the Bridge for at least two more years. The 22-year-old’s deal at Chelsea had been due to expire in June 2023.

Gilmour joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 from Rangers in his native Scotland. After two successful years in our Academy, including trophies and a first professional contract, he became a permanent fixture in Frank Lampard’s squad during the 2019/20 campaign. He made his Blues debut in a home game against Sheffield United in August 2019, not long after his 18th birthday, and then signed a new four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour won successive man-of-the-match awards in our final two games before that season was suspended due to the pandemic, against Liverpool and Everton respectively. He remained a member of the squad during Project Restart, before an injury sustained at Crystal Palace brought his maiden season at senior level to an end. He had made 11 appearances and impressed with his game awareness, touch and weight of pass.

That injury delayed Gilmour’s return until December, when he came off the bench in a win at Sevilla. From then on, most of his minutes in 2020/21 arrived in the cup competitions, although he did start a crucial league game away to Manchester City in early May, highlighting Thomas Tuchel’s faith in the youngster.

Gilmour has been linked with a move to Everton this summer but is believed to be highly rated by Tuchel and his coaching staff.

20220613-221202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chelsea recover in style as Spurs take big step towards Champions...

    Mumbai City FC pick Brazilian forward Catatau on loan

    I-League 2021-22: Gokulam Kerala begin title defence against rivals Churchill Bros

    Stimac names 41 probables for camp ahead of Asian Cup 2023...