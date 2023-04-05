Chelsea’s first game since Graham Potter’s sacking on Sunday failed to see any magic solution to the club’s problems as they drew 0-0 at home to Liverpool.

Interim coach Bruno Saltor saw his side miss several good chances, while Reece James and Kai Havertz both had goals disallowed in a result that leaves Liverpool eighth in the table and Chelsea 11th, with both struggling to qualify for Europe next season.

On Tuesday night, Brighton gave their chances of European football a big boost with a 2-0 win away to relegation threatened Bournemouth. Young striker Ewan Ferguson put the visitors ahead after 27 minutes and after withstanding pressure from the home side, Julio Encio scored Brighton’s second in injury time, a Xinhua report said.

Aston Villa made it three wins from three games to climb above Liverpool thanks to a 2-1 win away to managerless Leicester City.

Leicester sacked Brendan Rodgers on Sunday, but fell behind on 24 minutes when Ollie Watkins scored his eighth goal in 10 games and although Harvey Barnes equalized before halftime, Leicester were reduced to 10 men when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off after seeing his second yellow card.

Leicester had been on top in the second half, but lost control of the game and Bertrand Traore won the game for Villa with a smart chip, shortly after getting into the game.

Leeds United climbed out of the bottom three with a 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest thanks to goals scored by Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra after Orel Mangala had given Forest an early lead.

