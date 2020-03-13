Chemical sprays, masks to ward off COVID-19 threat in Alipore zoo

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) With a sharp rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, employees at the Alipore Zoological Gardens here have been wearing gloves, masks and using hand sanitizers frequently in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, an official said on Sunday.

Chemicals are being sprayed inside and outside the animal enclosures to make the areas germ free, while visitors are under strict vigilance for any sign of coronavirus symptoms.

All measures are being taken as per the directive issued by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) on Friday.

On Sunday, employees at the gates were seen donning masks and gloves.

“For the past one month, we have been spraying various kinds of chemicals inside and outside the animal enclosures to ensure the animals as also our personnel remain healthy,” said a senior official.

“We have handed out masks and gloves to our personnel at the ticket counters as slo those checking tickets.”

Hand sanitizers have been provided to the employees with directives to wash their hands frequently with soap.

“We are keeping a watch on all visitors. If we spot any of them coughing or exhibiting other symptoms of coronavirus, we will do whatever is required as per the CZA directive,” he said.

Established on May 1, 1876, the Alipore Zoological Gardens is India’s oldest formal zoo, and one of the biggest tourist attractions of the eastern metropolis.

–IANS

ssp/sdr/ksk/