Chemist killed in broad daylight in Bihar

Unidentified bike borne assailants killed a prominent chemist and dealer in medical equipment in Bihar’s Bettiah city in West Champaran district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Umar Akhtar alias Bulbul, was on the way from Naya Bazar Chowk to Kalibari on a bike.

The police said that the gunmen came from behind and shot him in the head. The local traders took the victim to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

After the murder the attackers waved their firearms in the air and fled from the spot.

The district police recovered the body and sent it to GMCH for the autopsy. The reason for the murder is not ascertained yet.

