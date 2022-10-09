Dr. Renil Manat is on the top of the world as his long-time associate and family friend, Dr. Morten Meldal has won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

Manat has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala under Dr. V.N. Rajashekaran Pillai, a former Chairman of University Grants Commission.

The Keralite who has roots in Kozhikode and Thalassery, while speaking to IANS from Copenhagen, Denmark over the telephone, said, “It’s really a happy moment of Dr. Morten Meldal winning the Nobel prize for Chemistry with two others. I am associated with Dr. Morten Meldal for several years and it was in fact his invitation that brought me to Denmark.”

Manat said that he and his family were at Meldal’s home for breakfast on Sunday.

He said that Copenhagen is a hub of research in Biotechnology and Chemistry, adding that several Indian IT companies have also now set foot in Denmark.

Manat did his Chemistry graduation from Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode, and his Post Graduation from S.N. College, Kollam followed by Ph.D. from Mahatma Gandhi University under the guidance of Prof V.N. Rajashekhara Pillai.

Manat is now with Carlsberg Research Laboratory (CRL) and is associated with Meldal being invited by him to join his team in CRL along with a few other scientists.

The Indian-born scientist speaks highly of Meldal and said that the Nobel Prize winner has been a major support base for him ever since he landed in Copenhagen.

Manat’s wife Chandini Renil is a pedagogue at European School in Copenhagen while Meldal’s wife Phaedria is an entrepreneur and the family enjoys a warm relationship.

Meldal had in between opened a biotech company where Manat was also associating. However, due to some licensing issues, it has to be shut down and Manat joined back in CRL while Meldel joined the University of Copenhagen.

Meldel and Manat had developed a biodegradable packing material in 2008 and the patent for this is with the CLR. Manat is now working on innovative beer flavours and some of them are based on ayurvedic herbs.

The Kerala-based scientist also said that there are chances of Meldel would come to Kerala to attend the Kerala Science Congress which is to be held in January 2023.

