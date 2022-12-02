The Arignar Zoo in Chennai will soon receive two Asiatic lions from a zoo in Junagadh, Gujarat in exchange for two white tigers.

The arrival of the two Asiatic lions will lead to the breeding of lions in Arignar Zoo, Vandalur, Chennai.

A female lion will also reach the Arignar Zoo from Lucknow taking the total number of Lions in the Chennai Zoo to 11.

Sources in the Arignar Zoo told IANS that the arrival of new lions from different areas will lead to a fresh gene pool.

Tamil Nadu forest department officials told IANS that permission for the transfer of two Asiatic Lions from Junagadh Zoo and the exchange of two white tigers from the Arignar Zoo was taken from the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI).

Sources in Arignar Zoo told IANS that the last time a lion cub was born in the zoo was in 2016 but that was not a purebred Asiatic Lion and with the arrival of the two new Asiatic lions, the possibilities of purebred Asiatic Lions being born are on the higher side.

