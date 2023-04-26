INDIASCI-TECH

Chennai-based edtech startup Skill-Lync lays off employees

Chennai-based edtech startup Skill-Lync has laid off employees as it consolidates operations across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad amid global macroeconomic conditions.

Launched in April 2015 by SuryaNarayanan P (CEO) and Sarangarajan V (CTO), the edtech upskilling startup aims to address the lack of quality and application-based learning in the undergraduate engineering education system.

Startup news portal Inc42 was first to report about the layoffs at Skill-Lync, numbering 400 as per its sources, that likely impacted sales, marketing, tech and talent acquisition teams.

“Given the macroeconomic conditions, we’ve decided to moderate our growth expectations and slow down some of our projects focused on the future,” SuryaNarayanan, Co-Founder of Skill-Lync, told IANS in a statement.

In the existing business, the company changed the delivery model to provide better learning outcomes using a combination of technology and experts.

“This led to some role redundancy. We’ve decided to consolidate our operations across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with only corporate-facing teams operating from Pune/Delhi which further led to some headcount reduction,” he added.

Skill-Lync focuses on providing industry-relevant and job leading courses for engineering students/graduates across all disciplines.

As last reported, it had 30,000 students pursuing coursework curated by global industry experts and validated by more than 350 hiring companies.

There are 6-12 month post-graduate courses focused on providing industry-relevant technical knowledge to students along with a strong portfolio of projects that are aimed to help them get relevant jobs.

Another six-month programme at its physical centres gives students access to hands-on practical experience and are equipped with industry-relevant skills from the experts.

“We’ve also reduced the hierarchy in our organisation for more agile decision making and accountability,” said SuryaNarayanan.

