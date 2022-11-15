A councillor of Greater Chennai Corporation has joined hands with an NGO for improving the English language skills of children of her ward in Ashok Nagar.

The councilor, Yazhini B, who is a representative of Dalit political party, VCK told IANS, “My schooling was in Tamil medium and it was difficult for me to learn English while in College. I don’t want the next generation to find English as a troublesome language and hence taking the initiative to help children learn the language at an early age.”

An NGO, Citizens for Law and Democracy (CLAD) will teach children from Class 3 to 9 in three corporation schools of Kanniappan Nagar and Podur.

The founder of the NGO, Ra Shhiva said that they would teach children English grammar and about 800 words a year. He said that a student is made to speak in Tamil and another student is made to respond to this in English.

He also said that three volunteers are teaching English to the students.

Sukanya Periasamy, a resident of Pudur told IANS, “It is a really great initiative and I appreciate the councillor for such a move. Children are picking up the language and their confidence levels are improving which is a good sign for the children.”

The councilor is planning awareness campaigns in the colonies on the benefits of the English language for children.

