Chennai Customs seize pseudoephedrine being flown out

Chennai, Sep 8 (IANS) The Customs officials on Tuesday said it has arrested one person in connection with sending out pseudoephedrine, a raw material for illegal manufacture of methamphetamine, concealed in eight lumbo-sacral belts and two trophies.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said the Chennai Air Customs intercepted two courier parcels suspected to contain narcotics substances which were destined to Australia from the courier terminal.

The Customs said one of the parcels had eight lumbo-sacral belts. On cutting them, three plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were found concealed inside each belt.

Each of the 24 pouches contained 2 kg white crystalline powder.

The second parcel contained two trophies and on opening of their wooden base, a plastic pouch containing 1 kg of white crystalline powder was found concealed in both trophies.

The white crystalline powder tested positive for pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the 4 kg, valued at Rs 40 lakh, was seized.

