Chennai Customs seizes Rs.70 lakh worth of mobile phones

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) Chennai Customs on Thursday said that it has seized mobile phones worth Rs70 lakh which were imported under the guise of medical accessories.

In a tweet, Chennai Customs said that based on specific intelligence inputs on Thursday, one medical accessories consignment of KN95 masks and other items were intercepted by its officials.

“On examination, it was found to contain 40 Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G Mobiles valued at Rs 70 lakh and the same were seized. Further investigation is on,” Chennai Customs said.

