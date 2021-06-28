Malls, commercial complexes and temples across Chennai and its adjoining districts Chengelpettu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reopened with 50 per cent capacity after nearly one month on Monday, but most places saw low footfalls.

Meanwhile, the administration has advised the malls, complexes and religious places to strictly adhere to the Covid-appropriate behaviour and that stern action will be taken against those flouting norms.

The malls and stand-alone garment and jewellery shops were allowed to open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On Sunday, almost all the malls, commercial establishments and places of worship were sanitised as part of the cleanliness drive for reopening on Monday.

Greater Chennai Corporation officials and the district administrations of Chengalpettu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur have asked the managements of the malls, stand-alone jewellery and garment shops, commercial establishments and places of worship to follow the necessary precautions in adherence to the directives by the government.

Meanwhile, malls have set up public announcement systems to warn customers to maintain safe distancing, wear masks, and to sanitise themselves before entering the malls as well as after exit.

However, the opening of commercial complexes, malls and even places of worship evoked little interest in people, at least in Chennai.

Several malls in the capital city witnessed low footfalls on Monday as Covid fear is seemingly playing in the minds of the people.

Jayamohan. S, Manager of a shopping mall at Virugambakam, told IANS: “People are shying away from the malls, maybe they are not interested in shopping from the malls. Almost everything is available on online sites and door-to-door delivery is also available nowadays which might be one of the reasons for such a lukewarm response. However, we are expecting that the footfalls will increase in the days to come.”

