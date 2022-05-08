INDIA

Chennai man set himself ablaze in protest against evictions, critical

A 60-year-old man set himself ablaze on Sunday to protest the evictions being carried out in Chennai’s Govindswamy Nagar, despite the matter slated to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The condition of Kannayian, who is being treated at Kilpauk General hospital, is said to be critical.

The residents of the Govindaswamy Nagar, near the Buckingham Canal were in protest against the evictions being carried out by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department even on Sunday despite their petition being before the Supreme Court.

After Kannayian set himself ablaze, there was a scuffle between the locals and the officials, and the eviction was temporarily stopped for the day.

Many of the residents had agreed to move out of their houses in Govindaswamy Nagar provided they were given alternate accommodation. Several residents who were evicted are staying at the Greenways railway station premises until they get an alternate accommodation.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board told IANS that a big businessman, who has a large tract of land behind this property, was behind the move and he had got an order from the Supreme Court which is challenged by the residents in the court and the hearing is scheduled for Monday.

