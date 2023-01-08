INDIASPORTS

Chennai Marathon: India’s Vinod Kumar, Kenyan Kimitwai win men’s and women’s titles

NewsWire
0
0

Coimbatore’s Vinod Kumar Srinivasan and Brigid Jerend Kimitwai of Kenya won the men’s and women’s full marathon respectively at the 11th Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023, here on Sunday.

Srinivasan finished the race in a time of 02:37:28 to win the title while Gyan Babu (02:48:46) and Jegadheesan Munasamy (02:57:39) got the second and third places.

“This is my 30th marathon. I couldn’t complete my first 10 marathons but then I slowly started improving with training. I am a part of the Covai-based Triumph Club. This is the fifth time I am participating in this marathon. It has only got better and better,” said Srinivasan after the win.

“In 2018, I came 4th. In 2019, I came in 2nd place. In 2020, I was 3rd and now I have won the marathon. This is a result of my continuous training. I trained for 3 months at Coonor at high altitude before coming here to participate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brigid Jerend Kimitwai won the women’s title with a time of 03:31:36 as Sandhya Shanker (03:33:57) and Mamta Rawat (03:53:41) took the second and third place.

“This is the first time I have come to Chennai and this is my first ever marathon. I came here only for the marathon. I trained for 3 months back home in Kenya and will be returning home next week,” Kimitwai said after her win.

“I thought the marathon would be challenging but there was superb support all along the way and I faced no problems. The weather was pleasant and the run was enjoyable. I hope to come next year too,” she added.

The Chennai Marathon 2023 saw over 20,000 enthusiastic runners participating across categories. Twenty thousand plus runners were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd that had gathered at various points along the route of the marathon early this morning.

The 11th edition of the marathon saw several firsts including, over 20,000- plus runners, 30 debutant runners with visual impairment, 50 blade runners and 50 wheelchair runners taking part.

The marathon comprised four events for men and women including, a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) — the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run.

20230108-213802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mallakhamba, Yogasana to debut in National Games Gujarat 2022

    RLD chief questions Azam Khan’s disqualification

    BJP now leads in Rampur, Azamgarh LS bypolls

    O’Brien steals Nurse’s thunder in match of big-hitters as Gujarat Giants...