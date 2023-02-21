The Greater Chennai police through its project, Kaval Karangal launched on April 21, 2021, have helped many abandoned people get food.

The police have joined hands with several NGOs and volunteers to organise food for the destitute and mentally deranged people in shelter homes who were rescued from the street and admitted to such homes.

A senior police officer told IANS, “We have made a system wherein several people and wedding halls call us and provide us food that has come in the balance after marriage parties, birthday parties, and other celebrations. This food is collected with the help of NGOs and volunteers and we deliver it to the homes where abandoned people are sheltered.”

The police has joined hands with more than 40 NGOs in Chennai and surrounding areas and around 100 volunteers are part of this mission.

J. Loganathan, additional commissioner of Police (Headquaters), told mediapersons that more than 4,000 people have been rescued from the streets, including mentally challenged people, who were roaming around. These people are lodged in registered shelter homes.

He said that the police would conduct surprise checks in these homes to gauge the well-being of the inmates. Around 505 people who were found on the street were reunited with their families in different districts of Tamil Nadu. The officer said that the police department has also conducted burial of 1863 unclaimed bodies since the launch of Kaval Karangal.

The Greater Chennai Police have also received two ambulances for the homes where the abandoned people are admitted. The police have also got two e-vehicles for collecting food donated by the public.

The Chennai police have received the Chief Minister’s Best practice award for this and also the Skoch award which is one of the most highly respected awards in the country.

