INDIA

Chennai police launch crackdown on drug peddlers

NewsWire
0
0

The Greater Chennai Police have commenced operation to detect and prevent drug smuggling in the city and surrounding areas after arrest of a man who used to sell ganja-laced chocolates.

On Wednesday, the police have arrested Surendra Yadav, who used to sell ganja-laced chocolates to even children from his shop in Triplicane and recovered seven kg contraband from his shop.

After Yadav’s arrest, the police formed several teams and commenced a crackdown on the ganja and other drug peddlers in the city.

There has been in an increase in the usage of drugs in Chennai city and this has led to the arrest and counselling of those who have been using the drug.

A senior officer of the Chennai police told IANS that highly-toxic synthetic drugs are in circulation in Chennai and the police is trying to unearth the source of these drugs. The arrest of peddlers is only the tip of the iceberg and the real culprits are sitting somewhere else and managing the show in Chennai city.

The source of most of the synthetic drugs like MDMA is reaching Chennai from states as far as West Bengal and Bihar. However, with the arrest of the peddlers, most of these drug seizures are forgotten leading to new peddlers arriving at the market.

The special police teams have arrested a few drug peddlers and are questioning them to ascertain the source of these drugs. While there are reports of the former operatives of LTTE being involved in the smuggling of these drugs, after the arrest of Satkunam alias Sabesan, a former top intelligence operative of the LTTE, police said that the former LTTE operatives were not directly involved in drug smuggling.

20230119-140604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sea cucumbers worth Rs 50L seized at Tuticorin, 3 held

    Over 24 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far:...

    ‘Love Jihad’ resurfaces in Kerala as terrorists’ widows refused return

    Gujarat youth Congress slams Centre over inflation, unemployment