Chennai Police to install 200 more ANPR cameras to curb traffic violations

The Greater Chennai Police is to finalise the tender for installing 200 more Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to curb traffic violations. The tender for the same would be finalised on Monday.

According to a senior traffic police officer, these cameras would be installed at 50 different locations under Chennai Police limits. The ANPR cameras can automatically detect those jumping traffic signals and using mobile phones while driving in the process of expanding coverage under the Traffic Regulation Observation Zone (TROZ).

ANPR cameras are now linked to the VAHAN portal and this will help generate e-challans automatically in the name of traffic violators. A call centre will be dedicated for pulling up those who do not pay the fine in the stipulated period.

An Intelligent Video Management System (IVMS) is linked to the ANPR cameras and this will monitor, detect and record any attempts of vehicle theft on the roads.

Police said that if the IVMS detects vehicle theft, automatic alerts will be generated as voice calls and SMS and WhatsApp messages to the nearby police station. Officers in the rank of inspectors and above will also be alerted through SMS and WhatsApp messages and calls.

