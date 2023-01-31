The Greater Chennai police in Tamil Nadu will soon provide bangles with the telephone number of a close relative inscribed on them to trace elderly people who wander off due to momentary loss of memory.

The idea was mooted by a probationary Sub Inspector of Arumbakkam police station in Chennai. The probationer, Prakash developed the idea along with a constable Prabhu of the same police station.

The bangles will have the telephone numbers of a close relative inscribed on them so that if the elderly is not returning home, someone who finds them will make a call on the telephone number provided.

An 80-year-old woman, Rajam alias Rajeswari was found missing from her home in Arumbakkam and the relatives registered a complaint with the police station on Saturday. The police shared her photograph on several WhatsApp groups as also went through the CCTV visuals and finally traced her down at Washermenpet.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Police said that Arumbakkam police station will do a pilot project on this and if successful, it will be extended to the whole corporation limits.

The Arumbakkam police have now taken a list of elderly people living under the police station limits and those who are prone to wandering off will be provided with bangles that have inscription of the phone number of a close relative.

The police said that they would provide bangles to the elderly in general, but the main focus is on those who lose their memory momentarily and who lose track of the place or the situation.

The Arumbakkam police station will also keep a record of all these people who are prone to wandering. This will also help the police have a proper record of all the people who requires support from the police.

20230131-134404