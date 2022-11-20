The Greater Chennai Police is on the lookout for a man who is absconding after two idols were seized from him and his friend at the city’s Koyambedu market.

According to the police, a constable found two persons in suspicious circumstances in the market on Saturday.

On questioning the duo, they told the police that a woman from Lalgudi, Tiruchi, had handed over two idols to them along with a Rs 2 currency note.

They informed the police that the woman had told them that a person will meet them at the market and will ask for the number of the currency note in their possession and said that once they tell the number correctly, the man will hand them over Rs 3 lakhs and they should give the idols to him.

While Dhinesh fled the scene, Sudhakar was arrested by the police.

The seized idols were one of a 0.75 feet womean figurine weighing 500 gm and the other was and a three-inch, 300 gm statue of deity Perumal.

The Idol Wing of the state police has commenced an investigation into the incident and a case has been registered.

A probe is underway to find out if the idols were antique pieces or just replicas.

