BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Chennai port to Maduravoyal corridor in TN to be completed by Dec 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that for working towards providing seamless multimodal connectivity in New India, the Chennai Port to Maduravoyal corridor in Tamil Nadu has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,800 crore.

The Minister said the proposed elevated stretch of 20.5 km will be developed in four sections and will start inside the Chennai Port and end after the Maduravoyal interchange.

Gadkari said the project will be completed by December 2024 and will serve as a dedicated freight corridor for Chennai-bound port traffic. The project will increase the handling capacity of Chennai Port by 48 per cent and subsequently reduce the waiting time at the port by six hours.

As per the plan, out of the nearly 21 km, a total of 12 km corridor will be a double- decked corridor. It is located between Maduravoyal on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway and the Napier bridge, which is close to the Chennai Port gate.

20221003-152203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kia’s sales fall 4.9% globally amid chip shortage

    Petrol prices down 19-22 paise across metros

    42% Indians experienced financial fraud in last 3 years: Report

    Snapchat brings paid subscription service to India amid layoffs, poor growth