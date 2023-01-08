INDIA

Chennai reservoirs almost full, Krishna water supply to be suspended

With the reservoirs in Chennai almost full, the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) has requested the Andhra Pradesh government to stop supply of Krishna water to the city.

Sources in the department told IANS that the Krishna water supply will be suspended to Chennai from this week onwards as reservoirs in Chennai have 10 TMC of water as against the 11 TMC full capacity.

While Tamil Nadu can receive 12-15 TMC of water from Krishna river, the state has already requested the Andhra Pradesh government to stop the flow of water even though only 3 TMC of water was received in Chennai as the reservoirs are almost full.

WRD officials told IANS that the water flow from Krishna river to Chennai is around 500 cusecs per day and this will be reduced to 100- 300 cusecs in the coming days and a total stoppage will happen in the next few days.

The WRD officials also said that the water from the reservoirs in Chennai would be distributed for drinking water purposes in the city through the Chennai Metro Water Board.

The water authority officials would intimate the Andhra Pradesh government to commence supply in summer if there is a shortage in the reservoirs. Officials told IANS that after the flow of Krishna water is suspended, then the department would commence maintenance work in reservoirs and canals including desilting, lining and other repair works.

The Southwest monsoon had lashed Tamil Nadu bringing in copious water in all the reservoirs of the state especially the reservoirs and tanks in Chennai hence to prevent unnecessary discharge from these reservoirs, the Water Resources Department has requested the Andhra Pradesh government to stop the flow of Krishna water to Chennai.

