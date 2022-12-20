The seventh edition of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 tournament will be held between December 26, 2022 and January 22, 2023.

Stephen Fleming, Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings, unveiled the tournament jersey and the trophy at an event at Super Kings Academy in Thoraipakkam.

Junior Super Kings 2022-23 will be an 86-team tournament played across 15 districts in Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Trichy, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode, Vellore, Ranipet, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari.

“Junior Super Kings was first launched in 2012 as a 32-team tournament in Chennai. Since then, it has grown into a pan-Tamil Nadu tournament unearthing talent from across the state. We are excited that the tournament is back after a two-year break due to COVID. Chennai Super Kings has always believed in giving back to the sport and Junior Super Kings is an important part of our plans to develop grassroot cricket across Tamil Nadu.

“The tournament has provided platforms for players like Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudarshan among others. I am sure many future stars will be identified this year as well,” said KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

Fleming said, “Junior Super Kings is a great opportunity for youngsters across Tamil Nadu. My message to the players is to dream big. Do well in the tournament and aim to be the next player to represent CSK! Play the tournament hard but as MS Dhoni always says, play it fair with a smile on your face. I wish you all the best.”

