INDIALIFESTYLE

Chennai tea shop worker leaves for brother who was aboard Coromondel Express

NewsWire
0
0

Rakesh Yadav from Bihar is a tense man. His brother Akhilesh Yadav had boarded the ill-fated Coromondel Express yesterday from Kolkata and had called him after the train left the station.

Akhilesh works in a tea shop at Kelambakkam in Chennai and had got married a month ago in his native palace in Bihar. Rakesh also works in a tea shop and has left for Balasore in a train from Chennai to check the whereabouts of his brother.

Rakesh told media persons in Chennai: “I hope he is fine and well.”

Rakesh, however, said that he is worried and that he wanted to reach Balasore at the earliest. Akhilesh had boarded a general compartment of the ill-fated Coromandel Express.

Coromandel Express is a super fast train plying between Shalimar in Kolkata and Chennai, making it attractive for those in South India. Many Keralites also take this train as from Chennai.

20230603-155402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    W Bengal: Raj Bhavan-State Secretariat spar over principal secretary intensifies

    Manish Sisodia to be produced at Delhi court in excise scam...

    Delhi: Car rams into divider, catches fire

    IDCA unveils specially-abled cricket team India Jersey for DICC T20 Champions...