The election of the office bearers of International Chess Federation (FIDE) will be held in Chennai on August 7.

FIDE has already chosen Chennai as the venue for the 44th Chess Olympiad, scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 9. According to FIDE, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) will hold the 94th FIDE Congress in Chennai within the period of July 31 to August 7 and the election of office bearers will be held on August 7.

The FIDE is currently headed by former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

“Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Dvorkovich was in a comfortable position and was expected to get a second term without any opposition in sight,” a senior chess Grandmaster with a good international standing told IANS on condition of anonymity.

In 2018, Dvorkovich had to fight it out against then deputy president of FIDE, Georgios Makropoulos.

Given the geopolitical situation, Dvorkovich’s nationality and his past position in the Russian government, he and his team would prefer a neutral venue for holding the FIDE Congress.

At its meeting held on February 27, the FIDE Council had decided, “Regardless of the organisation of the Chess Olympiad 2022, FIDE organises the annual FIDE Congress during the previously planned dates — from July 27to August 2 with the election date on August 1. The preference is to combine the FIDE Congress with the Chess Olympiad 2022.”

