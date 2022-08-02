Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that an estimated amount of Rs 20,000 crore would be required for the second airport in Chennai, to come up at Parandur.

The new Parandur greenfield airport and the existing Mennambakkam airport will function simultaneously, he said, in a press statement.

The new airport will have terminals that can handle 10 crore passengers in a year, two runways, aprons, taxiways, cargo, and various other facilities, he said, adding that the final cost for the airport will be arrived at after a detailed project report (DPR) is prepared.

Land acquisition and other steps would be taken only after the site clearance is submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. After this, the state will approach the Central government for ‘In-Principle’ approval for the project.

The Ministry has sanctioned the construction of a second airport in Chennai.

