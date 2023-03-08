Chennaiyin FC’s long-serving assistant coach, Syed Sabir Pasha, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, the Indian Super League (ISL) announced on Wednesday.

Having joined the club in 2016, former India forward played a crucial role in Chennaiyin’s performances with his coaching expertise for eight years. He also served as the interim manager of the team for four league games from February 2022 until the current head coach Thomas Brdaric took over mid-last year.

The team also clinched the 2017-18 ISL title during his tenure as assistant coach.

“Eight long and great years with this prestigious club was amazing. I thank the owners as well as the management in this regard for trusting me and allowing me to work for such a long time. I have seen many ups and downs with this club and all of it is a learning process for me.

“I request the fans, who were amazing so far, to keep supporting this club as they have been so far. By wishing this club many more wins and trophies, I sign off,” Pasha said as he chooses to embark on a different journey.

The Marina Machans is yet to announce Pasha’s replacement.

