Chennaiyin FC rope in Australian Jordan Murray as first foreign signing of the season

Chennaiyin FC have signed prolific Australian forward Jordan Murray as their first foreign player for the 2023-24 season.

The 27-year-old forward joins the Marina Machans after spending the last season with Thai outfit Nakhon Ratchasima FC. Murray brings with him his vast experience from the A-League and Thai League, the Indian Super League (ISL) club informed in a release on Thursday.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this great club Chennaiyin FC. Can’t wait to meet the team and everyone at the club. I’m looking forward to returning to India and I’m excited to meet and play in front of the incredible Chennaiyin fans. B Stand Blues and Supermachans, get ready!” Murray was quoted as saying in the release.

Murray has also played in India before, making his Indian Super League (ISL) debut for Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 season before moving to Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 where he also won the ISL Shield.

Over two seasons in the ISL, Murray has scored 11 goals in 34 appearances.

