Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director at the Centre for Himalayan Studies under Delhi University, who had earlier discovered a new plant species of ‘Cherry Blossom’ in Manipur, has been conferred with this year ‘Green Globe Award 2022’ for his contributions in the field of biodiversity, conservation and Himalayan ecosystem.

The Green Globe Award was conferred to Sahoo during a function held at IIT Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, was the chief guest in the event, while Bollywood actor Darshan Kumar gave away the award to Sahoo.

The Confederation of Renewable Energy Services Professionals and Industries in association with IIT Delhi, IIM Lucknow and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, instituted the award.

“I feel growing a suitable and appropriate tree species should be made compulsory not only in all educational and scientific institutions, but it should be a public movement in the long run to double our per capita tree availability,” Sahoo told IANS.

A former Vice-Chancellor of FM University, Odisha, and a botanist at Delhi University, Sahoo has done substantial work in the remote areas of northeastern states.

Due to Sahoo’s sustained efforts, Cherry Blossom is now available in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Assam and Tripura.

The Cherry Blossom or ‘Sakura’ is the national flower of Japan, which is also a source of inspiration for the Japanese people. India became the 28th country in the world to be included in the Sakura map.

Sahoo was instrumental in launching India’s first Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong. Also, a new Cherry Blossom plant species — Prunus Dinabandhuana — has been named after Sahoo

