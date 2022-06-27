American TV host and dancer Cheryl Burke has opened about an abortion she underwent when she was just 18 years old.

She spoke about her past in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark judgement that removed a constitutional right to abortion that’s been in place for half a century and the Supreme Court ruled that individual states could regulate and form rules regarding the practice of it.

Cheryl Burke, in her video, which she posted on Instagram, spoke for nearly 3 and a half minutes and in her video clip she said that she was “saddened” by the Supreme Court’s decision and also added that she herself “got an abortion” at a really tough period in her life.

In the video she says, “I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life.”

Further in her video clip, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant said that even though she practiced safe sex and used birth control, sometimes things get out of hand.

She also recalled that she visited the US reproductive health care facility called Planned Parenthood and she got an abortion when she was only “two weeks pregnant”. As she recalled the experience, she called it “traumatic”.

Burke said, “I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion. I remember rolling up with picketers holding anti-abortion signs and that alone was traumatic. And on top of it all, the whole process is traumatic.”

She added in her video that the abortion was her decision and she was happy that she had the right to make that decision. In her video, Burke concluded by saying, “I’m happy that I made that decision. There is no shame behind it.”

She called the Supreme Court’s verdict “absurd” and said that everyone must continue to fight for women’s rights.

Cheryl Burke said, “This is absolutely absurd. I believe that we need to continue to fight. We shouldn’t stop fighting for our rights as women.” Besides, Cheryl Burke, celebrities like Keke Palmer and Taylor Swift have also publicly slammed the decision of the Supreme Court.