Cheryl doesn’t know how to clean her home

London, Dec 29 (IANS) Pop star Cheryl says she can’t clean her own home as she never learned how to handle housework.

In an interview to Weekend magazine, Cheryl, 36, says joining pop group Girls Aloud when she was a teenager meant she spent her life living in hotels and missing out on learning some key life skills, reports mirror.co.uk.

Even though the group split six years ago and she has become a mother to son Bear, the singer admitted that she still doesn’t have a clue how to clean her house.

“I was in a band at 19 so I never learned (how to clean). I can wipe the surfaces down but — and I know this is ridiculous — I’m not good at cleaning. My cleaner is a godsend,” she said.

The singer added that one household task she does enjoy is cooking.

“I love to cook, with my Jamie Oliver or Nigella books. It’s relaxing,” she said.

–IANS

