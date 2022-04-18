INDIASPORTS

Chess: India’s Gukesh wins La Roda Open; Pragg, Sadhwani among top 5

NewsWire
0
0

India’s D Gukesh, the third youngest Grandmaster in the world, has won the 48th Open Ajedrez La Roda chess tournament at La Roda in Spain, overcominng the challenge of Israeli GM Victor Mikhalevski in the final round.

Gukesh, 15, who went into the final round with seven points, defeated Mikhalevski with white pieces to finish with 8.0 points from nine rounds to top a field comprising 193 players.

Armenian GM Haik M. Martirosyan finished second with 7.5 points while Indian GMs R Praggnanandhaa and Raunak Sadhwani finished joint third with three other players — all five ending their campaigns with 7.0 points from nine rounds. Pragg finished third on tiebreak and Sadhwani was fourth.

This is the first Open title for the 15-year-old Gukesh and comes soon after he had lost to compatriot Praggnanandhaa in the final round of Reykjavík Open a few days back.

“Thanks @48OpenLaRoda for inviting me to the wonderfully organised event!! Enjoyed the stay & hospitality in La Roda and more importantly clinching my 1st open title of the year especially coming after very near misses and heartbreaks,” Gukesh tweeted on Monday, a few hours after clinching his maiden title in open chess.

“Relieved and Thanks to all my supporters,” he added.

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand tweeted his appreciation for Gukesh’s victory.

“@DGukesh wins La Roda. SadConvincing win at the back of his great performance ! Congrats to @rpragchess too Waca boys to the fore,” Anand tweeted on Monday.

Gukesh was in a tough fight with a group of players including compatriot Praggnanandhaa and Sadhwani. But in the end he claimed the title in convincing manner, winning his last round game as Pragg was held to draw by Martirosyan. Sadhwani defeated Zhou Ren Lim of Malaysia in the ninthe round to move to 7.0 points.

Gukesh remained unbeaten in the nine rounds tournament, winning seven games and drawing two. He two draws were against his closest rivals, Martirosyan and Praggnanandhaa, in the fifth and sixth rounds respectively. The 15-year-old from Chennai ended the tournament with a strong finish, winning the last three rounds.

20220418-150402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM condoles demise of Congress leader Indira Hridayesh

    Assam CM Sarbananada Sonowal submits resignation

    Delhi govt to get extra revenue of Rs 3,500 cr under...

    Assam to export oil to B’desh, Myanmar in few years: CM