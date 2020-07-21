Chetan Bhagat claims Vidhu Vinod Chopra made him suicidal, Anupama hits back

Author Chetan Bhagat claims producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had publicly bullied him.

On Tuesday, Chetan took to Twitter to urge critics to write sensibly while reviewing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s forthcoming and last film “Dil Bechara”.

Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

“Sushant’s last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don’t act oversmart. Don’t write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don’t try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We’ll be watching,” he tweeted.