Chetan Hansraj enters Kangana’s ‘Lock Upp’

Popular TV and film actor Chetan Hansraj has now entered the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show ‘Lock Upp’. He has made an entry as 11th contestant in the reality show.

Chetan says he has mixed feelings while entering the show. There is excitement as well as apprehension.

“I am actually feeling amazing for being a part of this unique show and am very excited but nervous too because of the thought of how it’s going to be in there. I am going to be surrounded by different people I don’t know and some people I know. But overall, I am very elated.”

The actor who started his career with his role of young Balram in BR Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ and later was seen in shows such as ‘Kkusum’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Fear Factor India’ feels like homecoming while working with Balaji team.

“I have done a lot of work with Balaji for 18 years. So,it still feels like home. I am also very happy to work with a new team of ALTBalaji and MX Player.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

