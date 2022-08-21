Chhagan Bombale of Maharashtra and Kavitha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh clinched the coveted titles in the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon 2022 here on Sunday.

On a cloudy and slightly wet morning Bombale comfortably won the 21k event that started and ended at the Jio Gardens, in 1:16:11. He shook off his challengers one by one, leaving second place finisher Bhagatsing Valvi trailing over a minute behind at 1:17:51. Anil Jindal settled for the third place in 1:18:20.

The women’s event was also a one-sided affair as Kavitha Reddy opened up a decent gap against the chasing pack and breasted the tape in 1:37:03, leaving her nearest rival Tanmaya Karmarkar over three minutes behind at 1:40:18. Ketaki Sathe came in third, a further four minutes down the clock in 1:44:55.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, the brand ambassador of the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon, flagged off the races and also felicitated the winners later.

“It has been very challenging for everybody over the last two years because of the pandemic but I am overwhelmed to see so many line up for the city’s first biggest run since then,” Tendulkar said, while interacting with the media.

The men’s 10k saw a neck-and-neck battle all the way between the leading pack of runners before ending in a thrilling climax. Amit Mali crossed the finish line in 0:33:42, just a couple of seconds ahead of the tenacious Karan Sharma, who was timed at 0:33:44. Sanjay Zakane claimed the third spot in 0:33:50.

In the keenly contested women’s 10k event, Rohini Maya Patil clocked 0:41:32 to wrest top honours while Priyanka Paikarao took silver in 0:42:26 and Priyanka Kailash the bronze in 0:43.51.

20220821-153403