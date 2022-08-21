INDIASPORTS

Chhagan, Kavitha win Mumbai Half Marathon 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Chhagan Bombale of Maharashtra and Kavitha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh clinched the coveted titles in the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon 2022 here on Sunday.

On a cloudy and slightly wet morning Bombale comfortably won the 21k event that started and ended at the Jio Gardens, in 1:16:11. He shook off his challengers one by one, leaving second place finisher Bhagatsing Valvi trailing over a minute behind at 1:17:51. Anil Jindal settled for the third place in 1:18:20.

The women’s event was also a one-sided affair as Kavitha Reddy opened up a decent gap against the chasing pack and breasted the tape in 1:37:03, leaving her nearest rival Tanmaya Karmarkar over three minutes behind at 1:40:18. Ketaki Sathe came in third, a further four minutes down the clock in 1:44:55.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, the brand ambassador of the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon, flagged off the races and also felicitated the winners later.

“It has been very challenging for everybody over the last two years because of the pandemic but I am overwhelmed to see so many line up for the city’s first biggest run since then,” Tendulkar said, while interacting with the media.

The men’s 10k saw a neck-and-neck battle all the way between the leading pack of runners before ending in a thrilling climax. Amit Mali crossed the finish line in 0:33:42, just a couple of seconds ahead of the tenacious Karan Sharma, who was timed at 0:33:44. Sanjay Zakane claimed the third spot in 0:33:50.

In the keenly contested women’s 10k event, Rohini Maya Patil clocked 0:41:32 to wrest top honours while Priyanka Paikarao took silver in 0:42:26 and Priyanka Kailash the bronze in 0:43.51.

20220821-153403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Policeman killed in J&K grenade attack

    2 killed in Srinagar-Leh highway accident

    156 new Covid cases, 131 recoveries in J&K

    Raids on Tamil Film producer detected undisclosed income exceeding Rs 200...