Chhatrapati Shivaji statue goes missing from California park

A statue of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been reported missing from a park in San Jose, California.

The statue at the Guadalupe River Park was a gift from Pune, San Jose’s sister city, and it was the only statue of Shivaji Maharaj in North America.

“We regret to inform our community that the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Guadalupe River Park is missing,” The San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighbourhood Services tweeted on February 3.

Park officials did not say when the statue was taken.

The Twitter post shared the photo of the statue depicting the leader on horseback along with a photo of the now-missing statue with just the base remaining.

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighbourhood Services informed that the authorities are investigating the theft.

“The City is deeply saddened that this landmark has been stolen. We are working with community leaders to find solutions and will provide updates as we receive them,” the Twitter post read.

