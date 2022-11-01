Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the third National Tribal Dance Festival to mark State Foundation Day on Tuesday by playing the tribal musical instrument, Nagada in Raipur. Artists from 28 states of India and 10 countries of the world participated in this festival.

Raipur is hosting the festival to celebrate Chhattisgarh’s 23rd Foundation Day (Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava) from November 1-3 at Science College Ground.

In the programme, artists from 28 states, seven Union Territories of India and, 10 foreign countries – Mozambique, Togo, Egypt, Mongolia, Indonesia, Russia, New Zealand, Serbia, Rwanda and Maldives – mesmerised the audience by their performances.

Around 1,500 Indians and foreign artists are said to be participating in this event. Baghel released postal stamps and envelopes issued by the Postal Department and several books of the festival of 2021.

Assembly speaker, Charan Das Mahant, who is presiding over the programme, said that it it was a proud day for the state. He added that they received public opinion to bring the state’s original culture and ideology to the fore.

Praising the government for its work towards the development of the state and its people, he stated that the farmers, poor and backward were benefiting from the government schemes.

“Everyone has to move forward with the resolution of Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh, to make Chhattisgarh a developed state,” he added.

Tourism and Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said that the government has been working to preserve and promote the state’s culture and tradition for the last 4 years.

On the occasion, State’s Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat said that the government has enhanced the respect of tribals by declaring a holiday on World Tribal Day and has increased their value by organising the National Tribal Dance Festival.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain gave the welcome speech while the vote of thanks was given by Culture Secretary Anbalagan P.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Child and Women Welfare Minister, Anila Bhendia, Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma, Tribal Development Minister Premsai Singh Tekam, Public Health Engineering Minister Rudra Kumar, Urban Administration, Development and Labour Minister Shivkumar Dahariya, several parliamentary secretaries, and MLAs were also present in the festival.

20221101-210201