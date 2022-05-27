Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel helped a teenager, who was sobbing quietly during his public meeting programme in Chitrakoot.

This incident happened on Thursday, when the girl, identified as Lokeshwari, had come to meet Baghel. While waiting for her turn, she was weeping continuously. Baghel’s parental instinct led him to spotting the girl in distress in the midst of a crowd of people, who had gathered to meet the head of the government as part of the CM’s ‘meet and greet’ campaign in the Chitrakoot Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh.

Baghel called Lokeshwari onto the stage and comforted her by offering her a glass of water and then patiently listened to her.

The girl told the chief minister that her father had died 15 years ago and she was compelled to live with her maternal uncle along with her widowed mother and brother as they had no home. She added that due to poor financial conditions, she and her brother were unable to study.

The chief minister instructed the in-charge of Bastar district to write an application on her behalf and immediately sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to Lokeshwari.

“Understanding the sensitive mind of a child, the CM brought back the smile on the face of Lokeshwari. Her sparkling eyes tell that the CM is working on its mantra of providing development, trust and security to the people of Chhattisgarh,” a statement from the government said.

