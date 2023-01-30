INDIA

Chhattisgarh coal levy extortion scam: ED attaches more assets worth Rs 17.48 cr

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has attached 51 immovable properties worth Rs 17.48 crore in the illegal coal levy extortion scam in Chhattisgarh.

The attached properties include 8 benami immovable properties worth Rs 7.57 crore which are owned by Saumya Chaurasia, deputy secretary to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The remaining 43 benami properties are beneficially controlled by Suryakant Tiwari.

In the same money laundering investigation, the ED had previously issued a Provisional Attachment Order on December 9, 2022 attaching properties worth Rs 152.31 crore belonging to Suryakant Tiwari, Sameer Vishnoi IAS, Saumya Chaurasia, Chhattisgarh civil service officer, Sunil Agarwal and others.

In total, the ED has attached assets to the tune of approximately Rs 170 crore till now.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation based on the FIR lodged on the complaint of the Income Tax Department. Searches have been conducted and so far 9 accused have been arrested under the PMLA. All of them are in judicial custody.

The ED investigation has established that proceeds of crime of Rs 540 crore were acquired through this extortion racket. The extortion network was set up with the active connivance and participation of a large number of bureaucrats and higher ups.

The ED is investigating the entire gamut of the extortion racket.

20230130-200804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vadodara youth, woman’s friend booked for rape, criminal intimidation

    Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker from Ahmedabad over lunch

    Why is govt so reluctant to file timely narcotics reports, asks...

    Pant’s continuous rise, Iyer’s domination and Jadeja’s comeback: Big positives for...