Routes and services of about a dozen of trains were affected after a goods train rammed into a stationary freight train near Jamgaon railway station in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Monday.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Railway police and railway management rushed to the spot following the accident. The collision resulted into derailment of about 18 compartments, affecting both up and down lines.

According to the information, the accident happened after a goods train rammed into a coal-laden freight train which was standing on the same track.

Presently, some trains running on the route have been diverted while several trains have been cancelled.

As soon as the information was received, teams of officers and employees of the concerned departments along with relief vehicles from Brajrajnagar, Raigarh and Bilaspur rushed to the spot for relief work.

Bilaspur-Raigarh Passenger Special will remain canceled on March 29. While some trains were terminated on the way. Among them, Titlagarh-Bilaspur Passenger Special terminated at Jharsuguda Road station, Gondia-Jharsuguda Passenger Special terminated at Kirori Mal station.

