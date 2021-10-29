In order to promote tourism in the state, Chhattisgarh government aims to become a facilitator and wants the private sector to be actively exploring the industry.

Speaking to IANS on Friday at the sidelines of the National tribal dance festival, Secretary Tourism & Culture P.Anbalagan said, “The government wants to be a facilitator in promoting tourism in building infrastructure and act as a regulatory body rather than running the show.”

“There should be investment in the sector and states’ role should be as facilitator in terms of infrastructure, regulation and niche development of the sector, like water and adventure sports tourism, home stays and agri tourism. These are niche areas, we will work on to regulate them.”

He said that the private sector should come and explore the state’s potential, particularly the forests, and promote its rural and tribal tourism.

He said this fest itself manifests the government keenness into bringing the tribal culture to the fore. “There is no such festival in the country which celebrates tribal dance format in such a big way. The chief minister instructed us to bring such things on a platform,” he said.

All the states have sent teams to participate in the festival. He said the issue of security is not there as everything has been planned well.

The state has got two new airports in Bilaspur and Jagdalpur, which has facilitated more domestic inbound tourists.

The ‘National Tribal Dance Festival’ and ‘Rajyotsava 2021’ began at Raipur Science College on Thursday in which the dance troupes from seven countries, including Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Swaziland, Maldives, Palestine and Syria are participating. More than 1,000 artists from 27 states, six union territories and seven countries are participating.

The Chief Minister said the program is a grand success and it will take the state to international level.

–IANS

miz/dpb