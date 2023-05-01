INDIA

Chhattisgarh: Jolt to BJP as Nand Kumar Sai joins Congress

NewsWire
0
0

A day after resigning from the BJP, senior Chhattisgarh tribal leader and former MP, Nand Kumar Sai, joined the Congress on Monday, in a major setback to the saffron party.

Sai took the membership of Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, State President Mohan Markam during a programme organised at the state office of Congress, Rajiv Bhawan.

On the occasion, Sai filled the Congress membership form and the Chief Minister garlanded him with cotton. Other prominent leaders of the Congress were also present.

Sai was elected to Lok Sabha in 1989 and 1996 from Raigarh when it was in Madhya Pradesh. In 2004, he was elected MP from Surguja constituency of Chhattisgarh.

20230501-132407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK Queen consort Camilla, Prince Charles visit B’luru health centre

    Posing as Patna HC chief justice, conman calls Bihar DGP for...

    Renewed attempt to resolve Naga political issues before Assembly polls

    Ukraine Prez speaks to Modi seeking political support at UNSC