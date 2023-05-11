INDIA

Chhattisgarh liquor scam: IAS Anil Tuteja mastermind, says ED

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday alleged that IAS Anil Tuteja, who is known for his proximity with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, is the mastermind behind the Rs 2000 crore liquor scam.

“Anil Tuteja, Joint Secretary in Department of Industry and Commerce, was the mastermind of the syndicate and was managing the affairs of syndicate on account of his closeness to the Chief Minister,” the central agency alleged.

Earlier in the day, the ED arrested two accused — Nitesh Purohit and Pawan Dhillo alias Pawan Bansal.

The ED told a special PMLA court that the arrested accused Nitesh Purohit gave Rs 163 crore to IAS Anil Tuteja and Pappu Bansal, on the instructions of alleged kingpin Anwar Dhebar.

The collection of illegal funds in the form of cash was being carried out through a well established extortion network, it alleged. Being the head of the syndicate, Tuteja was passing on the final loot to the political executives for electioneering, after keeping his cut, which resulted in massive loss to the State Exchequer, loss of central government taxes and a great loss to the local business community, it claimed.

According to a ED source, investigations revealed that Anwar Dhebar, brother of the Mayor of Raipur, was the main collection agent and front man of the syndicate and ran the syndicate as per the instructions of Tuteja.

“A large-scale statewide criminal syndicate was operating in Chhattisgarh by collecting illegal bribes through high-level management of important state departments and state PSUs. That this syndicate consisted of and was being run with the connivance of high-level state government officials, private persons and political executives of the state government,” the ED alleged.

The probe agency initiated the PMLA probe in the matter on the basis of the prosecution complaint filed by the Income Tax Department against IAS Anil Tuteja, Yash Tuteja, Anwar Dhebar and others.

20230511-143802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bodybuilder beaten to death by five men in Gurugram

    Mobile phone service, broadband restored in Kashmir

    Srinagar acid victim unlikely to regain eyesight

    Chikkaballapur blast: How playing with fire cost the victims dear