Chhattisgarh to discuss anti-CAA resolution in Cabinet

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with his council of ministers as he said the state Cabinet will also discuss the anti-CAA resolution.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi praised the state unit and Chief Minister for the win in the urban local body polls. The Chief Minister while speaking on the CAA after the event said that the “CAA is diversionary tactics of the BJP as economy is sinking and unemployment is rising and the state cabinet will discuss the anti-CAA resolution.”

Interim President of the party Sonia Gandhi has instructed the government to work for the people so that after five years the people again vote for the party.

In Chhattisgarh, Congress has swept the mayoral elections with winning all the 10 municipalities and 60 per cent of towns 75 per cent of the urban local bodies. The party is happy since the urban voters were considered to be with the BJP.

–IANS

miz/kr