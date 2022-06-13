ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chhavi Mittal flaunts cancer scar, says she’s proud to be cancer survivor

NewsWire
0
0

TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and recently underwent surgery for the same, shared a picture where she can be seen proudly flaunting her scar.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a set of four pictures where she is wearing a yellow coloured gown. In the first picture, she is flaunting her scar post the surgery with her back facing the camera.

She also shared a small note in the caption, “Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me!”

She further mentioned in her note, “But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. Some have also asked me if I’ll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never!”

She concludes her post by saying that she is proud to be a cancer survivor having come out bravely by defeating the illness, “They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor.”

20220613-191804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Big Bull’ to have OTT release on April 8

    ‘Promising Young Woman’: Astutely, uniquely crafted revenge drama (IANS Review, Rating:...

    Ranvir Shorey tests Covid positive with mild symptoms

    Baba Sehgal: Didn’t anticipate my version of ‘Bella Ciao’ would become...